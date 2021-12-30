ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Judith M. Weaver

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWOOD—Calling hours for Judith M. Weaver, 68, a resident of 21 Ridge Street, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Pastor Rick Sinclair will offer prayers at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring in Riverside Cemetery,...

Related
Judith Ann Harman

Judith Ann Harman, a longtime resident of Erie, PA and NeuroRestorative in Fairview, PA, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville, PA. She was 74 years old. Judy was born in Buffalo, NY on December 24, 1946 to the late...
ERIE, PA
Judith Celestine Caterini – North Belle Vernon

Judith Celestine Caterini passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Beloved and proud wife of almost 51 years to Constantine J. Caterini, Judith’s love for her husband was as evident on her winter wedding day in 1970 as it is today. Constantine or “Gus,” as everyone knows him, loves her with his whole heart. They built a beautiful life and family together in North Belle Vernon. Their love was built on a childhood friendship in elementary school and as neighbors all those years ago. Judith’s other prized possessions are her daughters, Angela and Jennifer, and grandson, Brady. Angela Marie Hayes, daughter, and James Hayes Jr., son-in-law, together with their son, Brady Hayes, loved Judith “GiGi” immensely. GiGi was the best grandmother a little boy of five short years could ask for. True pals and best friends from day one, Brady and GiGi loved playing together, going out to eat and shopping. Always caring, Judith also leaves behind her loving daughter, Jennifer Swank of Rostraver, who will miss her very much. Earlier in Judith’s story, she was a proud and hard-working employee at Corning Glass in Charleroi. She later worked at Charleroi Pizza Hut, where she enjoyed serving and socializing with her patrons. For many years, Judith’s altruistic self volunteered for her daughters’ school and church events and veterans’ hospital activities. Her pride for her husband’s military service throughout the years continued and the many Marine Corps League and Purple Heart functions that she and her family attended, which were so important and precious to her. Judith’s love, concern and everyday thoughtfulness will live on with her family. Her sense of humor, ability to laugh at yourself and honest advice are rare and genuine qualities. We will miss the daily phone calls, talks on the couch watching television and special times around a dinner table, but these memories and thoughts of you will remain with us always. We love you “Hun,” “Mom” and “GiGi” so much. You will always be our loving wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral services and interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies were private and under the care of CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
Judith A. Witkop, 1937-2021

Judith A. (Unas) Witkop, 84, of New Gloucester, died December 17, surrounded by loving family. Born on June 2, 1937 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Leon P. Unas and Anne (Weissbach) Unas. She grew up in Somersville, CT, and graduated from Rockville High School in 1954. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and worked at the Shaker Museum in Gray for many years. She lived in Hampden, MA before moving to New Gloucester in 1988.

