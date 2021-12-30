ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No winners, Powerball jackpot up to $500M

By Marvin Clemons Las Vegas Review-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoor luck for Powerball players continued Wednesday as the wining numbers were not on any ticket nationwide. The numbers were 2-6-9-33-39 with 11 for...

CBS San Francisco

Lottery Frenzy Builds as Powerball Jackpot Hits Estimated $540M

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing. Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million. By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Powerball Ticket Worth $2M Sold In Baltimore, Jackpot Grows To $610M Ahead Of Jan. 5 Drawing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While it didn’t match all the numbers for the top prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, a winning ticket good for $2 million was sold in Baltimore late last month, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday. The winner was sold on Dec. 30 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, located at 10 N. Calvert Street, and remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, the agency said. Four other Powerball players in Maryland cashed in tickets for $50,000 from the same drawing. Those were sold at Wine World in Abingdon, a 7-Eleven in Annapolis, a Sunoco station in Hagerstown and a Marathon Gas station in Hampstead, the agency said. All four prizes are unclaimed. Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. With no jackpot winner, the prize for the Jan. 5 drawing as grown to $610 million or a one-time cash payout of $434.2 million, the agency said.
BALTIMORE, MD

