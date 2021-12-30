Celtics' Marcus Smart: Off injury report

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
The Boston Celtics pulled out a statement victory on New Year’s Eve as they shellacked the Phoenix Suns, 123-108. Even without Jayson Tatum, the C’s managed to beat one of the best teams in the Association, and afterward, Jaylen Brown discussed the Celtics’ improvements and how they can build off this win. Via Taylor Snow of the team’s website:
BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.
Just when the Atlanta Hawks thought they are slowly getting healthy, COVID-19 just doesn’t want to give them a break. This time it’s head coach Nate McMillan entering the health and safety protocols. Tim Bontemps of ESPN confirmed the frustrating development. Apparently, the new COVID-19 issue involving the...
The Milwaukee Bucks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans as Milwaukee lead 96-82. The Bucks have been led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who...
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
In a year that has been marked by struggles and disappointment, a win on Friday almost came too easy for the Lakers. LeBron James put up 41 points in just 29 minutes and Los Angeles cruised to a 33-point victory, their 18th of the year. And while the Lakers didn't...
Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 120-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. It was his season-high in points, with 39. So under the #PointsAreEverything perspective, yes it was! Case closed! I’m going to go celebrate New Years Eve with my friends now.
Milwaukee — The Pistons’ bout with COVID issues looks to be turning around, and they finally could be getting some players back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Trey Lyles, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder and Josh Jackson no longer appear on the...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Comments / 0