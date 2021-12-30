ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Dennis Schroder: Still in protocols

Schroder (COIVID-19 protocols) remains out Friday against the...

Basketball Hall Of Famer Sam Jones, Winner Of 10 NBA Titles, Dies At 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.
Marcus Smart
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum, Rob Williams out for Sunday’s game against Magic, Dennis Schröder back in

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum will miss his fourth-straight game, though he’s nearing his return. Tatum was questionable on the injury report because of reconditioning after he was in health and safety protocols. Boston coach Ime Udoka confirmed pregame Tatum was a game-time decision, and after getting some work done, Tatum will be out for the 6 p.m. Sunday game against the Magic.
Celtics' Aaron Nesmith (health protocols) out again on Sunday

Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (health protocols) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will remain sidelined on Sunday due to health protocols. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Nesmith is averaging 3.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4...
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
