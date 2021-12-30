Celtics' Dennis Schroder: Still in protocols

One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
The Boston Celtics pulled out a statement victory on New Year’s Eve as they shellacked the Phoenix Suns, 123-108. Even without Jayson Tatum, the C’s managed to beat one of the best teams in the Association, and afterward, Jaylen Brown discussed the Celtics’ improvements and how they can build off this win. Via Taylor Snow of the team’s website:
BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.
The Boston Celtics have issued an update to their injury report this morning ahead of the team’s game at TD Garden against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Jan. 2, and it appears that the Celtics are taking a more conservative view on the availability of several players than they had initially.
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum will miss his fourth-straight game, though he’s nearing his return. Tatum was questionable on the injury report because of reconditioning after he was in health and safety protocols. Boston coach Ime Udoka confirmed pregame Tatum was a game-time decision, and after getting some work done, Tatum will be out for the 6 p.m. Sunday game against the Magic.
Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (health protocols) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will remain sidelined on Sunday due to health protocols. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Nesmith is averaging 3.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4...
BOSTON — The Celtics, for at least the second-straight game, rid themselves of some demons from their past selves. This time it was part of a wild comeback against the Magic as they finished regulation on an 18-4 sprint, then took care of business in overtime. Of course, needing...
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Just when the Atlanta Hawks thought they are slowly getting healthy, COVID-19 just doesn’t want to give them a break. This time it’s head coach Nate McMillan entering the health and safety protocols. Tim Bontemps of ESPN confirmed the frustrating development. Apparently, the new COVID-19 issue involving the...
Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
