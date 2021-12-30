Nuggets game postponed due to COVID

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets have postponed Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to health and safety protocols within the Nuggets organization.

Head Coach Michael Malone along with Bones Hyland, Jeff Green, and Zeke Nnaji have entered the COVID health and safety protocols. Two assistant coaches have also entered the protocol list.

The Nuggets next game is scheduled for Saturday, January 1st at the Houston Rockets.

