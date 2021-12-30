ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cause and Effect

By NRV News
NRVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of one year and the beginning of another offers the occasion to reflect on what has changed and what remains the same. The good news is that the law of cause and effect remains in place. The bad news is that a lot of misguided and erroneous causes/ideas pushed...

nrvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause And Effect#Illegal Immigrants#Border Patrol#Mexico#The Biden Administration#Democrats#The Green New Deal#The European Union#The Federal Government#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy