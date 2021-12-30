Saints place C Erik McCoy on Reserve/COVID-19 list

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday starting center Erik McCoy has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McCoy becomes the second player added to the list this week, joining safety Marcus Williams.

Defensive ends Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes have been activated off the list.

The Saints host the Carolina Panthers this upcoming Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.