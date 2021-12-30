ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints place C Erik McCoy on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Jori Parys
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUM1f_0dZPZCid00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday starting center Erik McCoy has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McCoy becomes the second player added to the list this week, joining safety Marcus Williams.

Defensive ends Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes have been activated off the list.

The Saints host the Carolina Panthers this upcoming Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

