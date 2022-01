Asa's Bakery, a bagel and bialy specialist that got its start at the Midtown Farmer's Market, will take over a storefront recently occupied by Sassy Spoon. Bakery owner Asa Diebolt announced the move this week on Facebook, saying the shop would move in January to 5011 34th Av. S. Until recently, that space was the home of Sassy Spoon, a restaurant focused on gluten-free food that closed in November. (Bring Me The News has more on the closing.)

