ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, ME

GOLab secures financing for construction at Madison mill

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Maine (AP) — Belfast-based GO Lab has secured the $85 million in financing needed to begin transforming the former Madison Paper Industries mill.

GO Lab intends to produce three types of wood-fiber insulation, employing 120 people at the Madison mill.

The building products manufacturer bought the Madison mill in 2019 in a $1.9 million deal. To finance construction, it sold $85 million tax-exempt green bonds issued by the Finance Authority of Maine. GO Lab also completed a New Markets Tax Credit transaction.

“We’re grateful to take this step forward and excited to embrace the hard work that lies ahead,” said GO Lab co-founder and president Josh Henry.

Cianbro construction of Pittsfield now will move forward with installing three manufacturing lines. It’ll be the first manufacturing at the site since Madison Paper Industries was shuttered in May 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona tribe to develop affordable housing for its members

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe in southern Arizona plans to begin construction on an affordable housing development for its members. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is using a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to help secure $8.3 million in private investment. That will mainly fund the $9.6 million development of 27 townhomes on the tribe’s southwest Tucson reservation.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

10 Homeowners Awarded Funding for Critical Home Repairs

Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) worked together to disburse more than $49,000 in Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP) funding to nine homeowners in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area of Texas and a 10 th in Ellis County south of Dallas, Texas, to make home repairs.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Gas prices decrease a little in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have decreased a little in northern New England over the past week. Prices in New Hampshire fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was down to $3.26 a gallon, the organization said Monday.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

704K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy