One of the big reasons why Solitaire is the most played game on the world is because it is bundled with Windows, and it can be played safely in the office. One of the major reasons why Edge has any market share is that many offices mandate only the use of Edge and block the installation of other browsers. One of the reasons why MSN News is one of the biggest news sources is that is is built into the New Tab Page in Edge.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO