US and South Korea 'effectively have agreed' on draft to end Korean War

S outh Korea and the United States have "effectively" reached an agreement on a draft to end the Korean War, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

Fighting in Korean War took place from 1950 to 1953 and ended with an armistice. However, a peace treaty between the two sides was never negotiated, meaning the war technically never ended on paper. North Korea said in September it would not agree to an ending until the U.S. stopped its "hostile policy" against them.

"Although North Korea showed a set of prompt, positive responses to the end-of-war declaration, we hope [it] will show a more concrete reaction," Chung said, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency . "We are considering various ways on how to advance discussions with North Korea."

Chung suggested an agreement to end the war could help break the deadlock in its discussions with North Korea.

When asked about Chung's remarks, U.S. officials avoided commenting on the draft language but said the U.S. wants peace in the region.

"The United States remains committed to achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy with the DPRK. To this end, we will continue to seek engagement with the DPRK as part of a calibrated, practical approach," a State Department spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

On Dec. 13, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the U.S., China, North Korea, and South Korea agreed "in principle" to end the war officially, Stars and Stripes reported . In September, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song said the U.S. must first shift its policies regarding North Korea.

"The U.S. withdrawal of its double standards and hostile policy is the top priority in stabilizing the situation of the Korean peninsula and ensuring peace on it," Ri said, according to CNN .

Chung also said South Korea is not thinking about joining the U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The games could help improve inner Korean relations, Chung said, but also noted the chances of that happening were "getting slimmer."

