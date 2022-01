History has been made, and Texas A&M has officially compiled the best recruiting class ever documented in the modern era of recruiting. During the fourth quarter of the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game, 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins decided to join the No. 1 class in the nation. Perkins, out of Cypress, is the No. 1 player in Texas and the No. 5 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO