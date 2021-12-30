ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow, cold and wind expected for New Year’s Eve fireworks in Denver

By Dan Daru
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Downtown Denver is hosting the traditional rooftop New Year’s Eve fireworks shows this year, just in time for some winter weather.

Many people come into Denver on New Year’s Eve just for the fireworks.

Healthcare workers urge caution ahead of New Year’s Eve gatherings in Denver

“We certainly missed the fireworks last year and are so glad to have them back,” Justin Bresler from Visit Denver said.

Snow and winter weather are predicted for ringing in the new year.

“That doesn’t mean that we are not prepared,” Bresler said.

The fireworks will be launched from two locations high on rooftops on the 16th Street Mall. Downtown Denver is sometimes called the concrete canyon, which means it could be windy.

“It is really just the high winds. And the winds have to be really, really high. We have not ever canceled a fireworks show for high winds,” Sharon Alton from Downtown Denver Partnership said.

Pyro technician Zach Taminosian with Zambelli Fireworks said his concern is not snow or rain but the wind.

“Really our biggest enemy is wind, and we can tolerate a fair amount of wind with this product. We have a little bit of a buffer,” Taminosian said.

Snow, cold and some wind may not affect the fireworks show, but it will affect you. Bundle up!

Two fireworks shows take place in Downtown Denver on New Year’s Eve. Both shows are free. The first show starts at 9 p.m. and the other one starts at midnight.

