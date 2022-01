It appears wishful thinking won't be enough to get San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the 4-11 Houston Texans. As noted by David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, Garoppolo was unable to throw footballs in even a limited capacity for the third straight practice on Friday as he attempts to recover from what's been called a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and a chipped bone. Following that update, the 49ers listed Garoppolo as doubtful for the first Sunday of 2022, putting rookie Trey Lance on track to get his second career regular-season start for an 8-7 Niners side that controls its playoff destiny ahead of the weekend:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO