Browns' JC Tretter: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tretter (knee/illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday....

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NBC Sports

After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out

So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to. Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s N’Keal Harry News

The New England Patriots have made a notable wide receiver a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon. New England, which is set to take on Jacksonville on Sunday, has made wide receiver N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch for today’s game. Harry, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2019...
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Ben Roethlisberger News

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
ClutchPoints

Broncos plan with Vic Fangio, revealed

The Denver Broncos have some areas to address in the offseason, and one of those is surely the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio is in his third year as head coach of the Broncos, though he’s yet to guide the team to a winning season. Fangio has logged a 19-28 coaching record through his first 47 games in charge. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos will have to decide whether or not to retain Fangio for the future, as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport, the team has yet to make an official decision on Fangio, whose status is considered to be “up in the air.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Speculation

Will Pete Carroll return as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? It appears to be very much up in the air. Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Seahawks this season. Seattle will miss the postseason after entering the year with deep postseason run hopes.
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shares true feelings on future in Miami

As the Miami Dolphins are on the doorsteps of being officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is now growing talk on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Still, for the second-year passer, he is simply focused on what he can control, which...
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
