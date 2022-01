It wasn't so long ago that the Dallas Cowboys were a part of one of the most unwatchable games in recent NFL history, and not because they or the Las Vegas Raiders were performing poorly on the field, but because of the officiating. Both teams were flagged 14 times for a combined 276 penalty yards, with the Cowboys suffering the brunt of the penalty yardage (+56), and they weren't shy about voicing their displeasure following that three-point loss at AT&T Stadium. In Week 17, also at AT&T Stadium, they suffered a three-point loss they feel the officiating also had a hand in.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO