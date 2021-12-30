ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Yates County legislature approves county building gun ban, but ban does not apply to concealed carry

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30b0Wx_0dZPVyDd00

The Yates County Legislature has approved a weapons ban in buildings owned or leased by the county.

The Finger Lakes Times reports the measure passed at the legislature’s final meeting of the year, 11-1. Terry Button cast the only “no” vote. The law passed after it was changed to allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns into county buildings. The law fell short of passage in September when the vote in favor of it was 7-6. With one legislator absent, it came up short of the eight votes needed for passage.

Many county staff who work in the buildings said they were in favor of the law. Button suggested tabling the measure and letting the new legislature take it up in January, but the measure failed on a 6-6 vote.

The legislature also voted to institute a county facility security policy that includes de-escalation training for staff. Button and Carrie Chilson voted against that measure.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
The Lima News

Proposed changes to concealed carry law concerns some gun owners

LIMA — The Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature gave gun owners a bit of a Christmas present in November and December by passing two pieces of legislation that eased some laws concerning concealed carry permits. Neither has final approval yet. Tom Holycross, president of the Tri-State Gun Collectors, is a bit...
LIMA, OH
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Commissioners Vote Against County Wide Mask Mandate

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) —  The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted against implementing a county-wide mask mandate in a special open session Thursday afternoon. The commissioners did, however, vote to institute a modified mask policy for county government facilities. Unvaccinated government employees will need to wear a mask, and all visitors will need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. “We are not in favor of mandated masks for the entire county; however, we want to lead by example and are instituting a modified county facility policy to protect county resources and maintain county services,” said Commissioner Ed Rothstein. “As we...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Legislature votes not to enforce state mask mandate, but what does the vote mean?

The Cayuga County Legislature has voted not to enforce Governor Kathy Hochul’s announced mask mandate. But what does the vote mean? The vote came after Republicans, who gained control of the new legislature voted to name former Sheriff David Gould chair, replacing Aileen McNabb-Coleman. The Citizen reports that after new lawmakers were sworn in, and control over the body went to the GOP, it voted to reverse the previous decision by McNabb-Coleman, that the county would enforce the mandate.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislature Recognizes Ralph Stacy Jr.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized outgoing Legislator Ralph Stacy, Jr. at its December meeting. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Stacy thanking him for his service over this last term. Stacy represented District 25, which covers portions of the city of Fulton. He served on the Legislature’s Health and Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs committees.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

GOP Seneca County Legislators turn back potential vote on Hochul mask mandate enforcement

Republicans on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors turned back a measure Tuesday that would have forced a vote on Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate. The Finger Lakes reports Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart made a motion directing the county health department to enforce the mandate. However, since the measure did not go through a committee, full board approval would be needed. There are only three Democrats on the board. Cindy Lorenzetti seconded the motion. Waterloo Supervisor-at-Large James Cleere was not in attendance and the measure was defeated, with all ten Republicans voting “no.”
SENECA COUNTY, NY
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Says Frederick Is Less Safe Because Of The Maryland General Assembly Overriding Governor Hogan’s Veto Of House Bill 16

He said the action was driven by state Democrats. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Recent action by state Democrats has made Frederick and Maryland less safe. That’s according to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. The Maryland General Assembly recently overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of House Bill 16 that...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Guns#Concealed Carry#Finger Lakes#The Finger Lakes Times#Button#Fingerlakes1 Com App
Express-Star

Grady County Commissioners approve county-wide burn ban

The Grady County Commissioners passed a county-wide burn ban on Monday due to extreme fire danger. The burn ban will be in effect for at least seven days. The ban will be reviewed once a week and the commissioners will vote to either continue or withdraw the ban. The fire...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
chronicle-express.com

SPECIAL: Yates County Clerk's view on weapons in county buildings

Lois E. Hall, Yates County Clerk; Molly Linehan, Deputy Clerk. In anticipation of the Dec. 29 public hearing, Yates County Clerk Lois Hall penned the following in response to the changes made to the local law being considered by the county legislature on the possession of dangerous weapons in county buildings.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi county bans sale of Kratom, Tianeptine

Soon, the sale of Kratom-based products will be illegal in Pearl River County. Currently Kratom based products can be found in a variety of tobacco stores and convenience stores across the county, but two people spoke to the Board of Supervisors on Monday to plea for an ordinance that would ban the sale of such products.
POLITICS
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Legislature Commends Emma Wells

The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety and Emergency Services Committee recently recognized Emma Wells of Hannibal. Emma was recognized for demonstrating remarkable courage and bravery during a medical emergency. The American Red Cross also honored Emma for her smart, quick actions. Pictured from left is Mary Ellen Chesbro, District...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Chemung County Legislature recognizes retirees

The Dec. 14 meeting of the Tioga County Legislature began by presenting recognition resolutions to the three legislators retiring from the legislature. Legislator Dale Weston read and presented the recognition resolution to Michael A. Roberts for his 17 years of dedicated service to Tioga County. Roberts was elected to the position on Jan. 1, 2005 representing District #3. Roberts served on standing committees such as Economic Development and Planning, Information Technology and Communication, Public Safety, Probation and more during his time of service. Once Weston handed Roberts the resolution Roberts thanked the whole county, and “appreciated everyone’s patience” as he learned the job.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Council passes glyphosate ban at county parks

By Nancy Cook Lauer West Hawaii Today ncook-lauer@westhawaiitoday.com | Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:05 a.m. The County Council on Wednesday passed a bill banning the use of Round-Up or other glyphosate-based herbicides at county parks, sending it to Mayor Mitch Roth, who is expected to sign it.
POLITICS
Picayune Item

Supervisors approve motion to ban Kratom, Tianeptine

Soon, the sale of Kratom based products will be illegal in Pearl River County. Currently Kratom based products can be found in a variety of tobacco stores and convenience stores across the county, but two people spoke to the Board of Supervisors on Monday to plea for an ordinance that would ban the sale of such products.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy