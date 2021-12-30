Yates County legislature approves county building gun ban, but ban does not apply to concealed carry

The Yates County Legislature has approved a weapons ban in buildings owned or leased by the county.

The Finger Lakes Times reports the measure passed at the legislature’s final meeting of the year, 11-1. Terry Button cast the only “no” vote. The law passed after it was changed to allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns into county buildings. The law fell short of passage in September when the vote in favor of it was 7-6. With one legislator absent, it came up short of the eight votes needed for passage.

Many county staff who work in the buildings said they were in favor of the law. Button suggested tabling the measure and letting the new legislature take it up in January, but the measure failed on a 6-6 vote.

The legislature also voted to institute a county facility security policy that includes de-escalation training for staff. Button and Carrie Chilson voted against that measure.

