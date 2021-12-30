Bully 2 got canned in 2009, say ex-devs

When asked why Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have police chases on a recent live stream, director Pawel Sasko explained that not all open world games have police chases. “First of all, not every open world game, right? Because, like, I don’t think that Sonic, the chase game, will have it, or the Elden Ring, open world game will have it. Second thing is, the thing is that … because of various limitations, you know, that we had, and in this specific case, it was just a technical limitation … We simply didn’t manage to make it.” CD Projekt has recently settled its lawsuit with investors who sued Cyberpunk 2077 for its terrible launch by paying them $1,850,000. The occurrence of technical issues and lack of game mechanics have caused the company a great deal already and are still hurting the company’s fame as the community continues to question the quality of the game.

