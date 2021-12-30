ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bully 2 got canned in 2009, say ex-devs

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rockstar games was developing Bully 2 at their New England studio in 2008, and had six to seven hours of playable game content, before development halted as developers were moved to other projects. This is according to ex-developers at Rockstar New England and outlined in an expose by Game Informer, who...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Tweet Claims Bill Gates Created An ‘Omicron’ Video Game In 1999

A viral tweet claims Microsoft and Bill Gates created a video game titled “Omicron” in 1999. “Omikron: The Nomad Soul” was not created by Microsoft or Gates. The claim about Microsoft and Gates creating a 1999 video game titled “Omicron” has circulated across social media amid the omicron variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading globally. A video game titled “Omikron: The Nomad Soul” does exist; however, it was not made by Microsoft or Gates.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar Games#Devs#Rockstar New England#Game Mechanics#Mad Doc Software
dexerto.com

Vanguard Zombies graphics bug turns whole map into The Matrix

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s already notoriously troubled Zombies mode has run into another issue. A weird glitch can occur that messes up the game, transforming it into a bright, broken disco that resembles a scene from one of the famous Matrix films. It’s quite apt that a new Matrix...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

PC owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster can claim an extra game for free

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has received mixed reviews from the community and reviewers alike, thanks to a myriad of technical issues and contentious artistic choices. In response, Rockstar promised to make amends by giving PC owners the classic PC versions at no additional cost when...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

2021 is the year I learned to love gaming with friends

I've spent a considerable amount of my gaming life enjoying the hobby alone. Sure, I spent a few years of my childhood playing Toontown Online, exploring obscure online rhythm games, and being way too young to hang around on social sim IMVU. But when I think of young Mollie gaming, I picture her huddled alone in her Mum's conservatory—tiny space heater glaring, a glass of elderflower cordial and lemonade on the floor, and playing Kingdom Hearts 2 on her obnoxiously bright pink PlayStation 2 Slim for the fifth time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
PC Gamer

2021 showed there's a fine line between remaster and disaster

Your phone pings. A new trailer just dropped on YouTube, and with a quick flash of a logo, it teases a forthcoming remaster of one of your old favourites, Hurt The Bad Men II. This in itself isn't a huge surprise—it's generally considered the seminal HTBM release, and remasters often end in the number two: Baldur's Gate II and Age of Empires II, for example.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Receive Surprising Free PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation Plus has revealed that it's soon going to give subscribers the ability to upgrade a popular PlayStation 4 game to its PlayStation 5 iteration for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was a free title that came to PS Plus earlier this year for PS4. While those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake were able to upgrade to the game's PS5 version for no cost upon its release earlier this summer, Square Enix revealed that those who solely owned the title via PS Plus would instead have to pay for this cross-generation upgrade. Luckily, that will no longer be the case.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Best PS5 Exclusive Game From This Year Apparently Coming to Xbox in September

PS5's highest-rated exclusive game is apparently coming to Xbox Series x in September. The PS5 had three major exclusives this year: Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. The most former boasts an 85 on Metacritic while the latter two games both boast an 88 on Metacritic, making them some of the highest-rated games of the year. Picking PS5's best exclusive game this year is splitting hairs, but right now, Deathloop has been winning the most awards, and it's the one seemingly coming to Xbox Series X in September. Of course, considering that Arkane Studios (the developer behind the game) is owned by Bethesda and Bethesda is owned by Xbox likely meant this was always a forgone conclusion, but now we know it's likely coming in the first month of fall.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Cyberpunk Developers Explains The Lack of Police Chases: “Elden Ring Won’t Have Them Either”

When asked why Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have police chases on a recent live stream, director Pawel Sasko explained that not all open world games have police chases. “First of all, not every open world game, right? Because, like, I don’t think that Sonic, the chase game, will have it, or the Elden Ring, open world game will have it. Second thing is, the thing is that … because of various limitations, you know, that we had, and in this specific case, it was just a technical limitation … We simply didn’t manage to make it.” CD Projekt has recently settled its lawsuit with investors who sued Cyberpunk 2077 for its terrible launch by paying them $1,850,000. The occurrence of technical issues and lack of game mechanics have caused the company a great deal already and are still hurting the company’s fame as the community continues to question the quality of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Best FPS 2021: Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite earns our Best FPS award. To see our other winners so far, head to our GOTY 2021 hub—updating throughout the rest of the month. Nat Clayton, Features Producer: I have my problems with Halo Infinite. Its story is a hasty sweeping up of two decades of lore, its open world is largely redundant, and it's broadly lacking in the visual spectacle that makes Halo feel like Halo. But bloody hell, has shooting aliens on a massive hula hoop never felt better than this.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Best Design 2021: Loop Hero

We think Loop Hero is the best designed game of the year—that's why many of our editors put 50+ hours into it. For more of the year's best games, visit our GOTY 2021 hub. Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief: This mighty little RPG got 50 hours out of me over the course of reviewing it. It's remarkably distilled. If Diablo is a 10-gallon tank of pleasant ARPG liquid, Loop Hero is a thimble of hyperconcentrated essence. The loop: Build level. Fight enemies (automatically). Equip loot. Repeat. How does combat feel this engaging when you have essentially zero control over it? The retro sound design has a lot to do with it, steeping the whole game in a Halloweenish vibe and making weapon impacts, harpy claws, and shattered shields feel sharp.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Titanfall 2 gets fan-made custom servers on PC

After months of struggling with hacks and DDoS attacks that at times rendered the game virtually unplayable, Titanfall 2 is getting a second lease on life by way of a new mod called Northstar that enables players on PC to set up their own custom servers. The Northstar mod enables...
RETAIL
nintendoeverything.com

NEO: The World Ends with You dev says no current plans for a new game

NEO: The World Ends with You producer Tomohiko Hirano has commented on the future of the series, and has indicated that there currently are no plans for a new game. Hirano shared that information as part of an interview with PCInvasion. While he shot down any hopes of an immediate sequel, he did point out that there are still areas of Shibuya that have yet to be recreated, and perhaps a new title could be made with enough fan support.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Exploring The History And Lore of Halo 3 | Video Gameography

Happy new year! Season 2 of Game Informer's Video Gameography podcast examines one of the biggest shooter franchises in existence: Halo. This week, we unpack Bungie's epic conclusion to Master Chief's original trilogy of adventures: Halo 3. Released with all the hype in the world on September 25, 2007, Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy