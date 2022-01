EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kenny Golladay might have a very busy afternoon in his hometown on Sunday. The five-year veteran is the only healthy wide receiver on the Giants' active roster. He was joined in practice today by three wideouts on the practice squad: Pharoh Cooper, Alex Bachman and David Sills, who will be elevated or signed to the roster for the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO