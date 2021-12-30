ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Man burned at Mississippi gas station when friend flicks lighter

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0dZPUem800

A man pumping gas at a Mississippi gas station was seriously burned Wednesday night when a lighter being flicked on caused gas fumes to combust.

Reportedly three young men stopped at the Kroger gas station Clinton at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As one of them pumped gas, another walked around flicking a small cigarette lighter and as he got close to the man pumping gas, the flame ignited the fumes.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, reportedly with second- and third-degree burns.

Police say the matter is under investigation, but believe the incident was purely accidental.

Comments / 25

Mz T
3d ago

Praying for a full recovery 🙏 Apparently the guy with the lighter doesn't have common sense. Fuel and Fire does not mix, and I'm quite sure it's signs posted at the pumps 🚭


21
Mary Carr
3d ago

I have witnessed people smoking at the gas pump, talk about no sense. However, I would not call him a friend. Why would anyone flick a lighter at a gas pump while your "friend" is pumping gasoline?


16
DeeDee?Love❤
3d ago

Where did common sense go not much left these days lord have mercy 😢


15
 





Magnolia State Live

Non-profit pays off mortgage for Mississippi family of U.S. Marshal killed while trying to arrest murder suspect

A non-profit group has fully paid the mortgage of a U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty at a motel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation in a news release announced New Year’s Eve that it had paid off the mortgage of the Jackson County, Mississippi home of slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, news outlets reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Suspects arrested for drug, gun violations after running stop sign, leading Mississippi officer on chase

Detectives with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were taken on a chase through the Hillsdale area after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The chase occurred after narcotics detectives conducting a routine patrol on Dec. 20, in the north part of Pearl River County noticed a pickup truck run a stop sign on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 at the Hillsdale Road exit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi New Year’s Eve party turns into gun battle, 3 people killed, 4 more shot

Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Police#Kroger#Accident
Magnolia State Live

Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt after a suspect ran a stolen vehicle into the woods and fled on foot. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed while officers continue the manhunt for Willie Gene Qualls.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

