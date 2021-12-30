ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reconsider New Year's plans if you're feeling sick

By Abigail Brown
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 8,544 new cases of COVID-19, up more than 15 percent from last week. While 57 percent of eligible Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, fewer...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Leaders: Stay home if you’re sick

GREENFIELD – As COVID-19’s new omicron variant surges around the country, employees should continue to stay home if they’re sick. That’s the consensus the Hancock County Board of Commissioners reached at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, when they discussed how employee absences due to positive test results or close contacts with people who have tested positive should be considered.
GREENFIELD, IN
wvua23.com

Feeling sick? How to tell what you have

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is running rampant across the country, including right here in West Alabama. So if you’re feeling under the weather, does it matter knowing which variant you have, or whether or not you’ve got COVID-19 at all?. Local physician Dr. Phillip Bobo said it’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
951thebull.com

Put Holiday Plans on Hold if You’re Not Feeling Well

While it’s a time of holiday gatherings, it can also be a time of germ spreading. With the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID, Chickasaw County Public Health Administrator Lisa Welter says health officials are on high alert. Whether it’s COVID, the flu or any other ailment causing...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Health Department#Kten#Oklahomans#Covid
WYFF4.com

Health officials suggest changing New Year's plans if you haven't been tested for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As testing lines around the Upstate continue to grow, health officials are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. "We're all tired of the toll it is taking on our lives and loved ones and the problem is that the virus is not tired of you," said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, Medical Director of the Center of Infectious Diseases Research and Policy for Prisma Health.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJCL

Doctors urging not to get tested at ERs if you're not sick

SAVANNAH, Ga. — With increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, the Coastal Health District is now opening its mass testing site at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus on New Year’s Eve. And, this is needed to keep emergency rooms from overflowing. “We want to keep the emergency department ready and...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAZ

CDC shortens isolation and quarantine guidelines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how long people who test positive for COVID-19 should remain isolated, just as health experts say COVID cases are spiking due to holiday gatherings. “Our case counts are spiking now. We’re seeing huge increases within the last two...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Neuroscience News

‘Drained and Wary of the Future’: Why You Might Feel Different About New Year’s Resolutions This Year

Summary: Researchers discuss how two years of living with the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the types of New Year’s resolutions people are likely to make for 2022. At the beginning of each year, many people make vows to either do or not do something to improve their life in some way. The fresh start of a new year is magically equated with a fresh start to life and often imbued with renewed hope that this year things will be better.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State’s Now Had Over 10K ICU Hospitalizations Since Start Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — As the FDA has announced its approval of COVID-19 booster doses for kids as young as 12, Minnesota reported 6,780 new cases and 48 more deaths Wednesday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,028,986, which includes 14,701 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,564 Minnesotans have died from the virus. “Today’s newly reported cases include some cases that were delayed in getting reported to us due to a reporting error from an external lab,” the health department reported, also noting that the cases in Monday’s data were up through...
MINNESOTA STATE
owegopennysaver.com

New York State Department of Health announces new return-to-work guidance for fully vaccinated critical workforce

The New York State Department of Health announced new guidance last week allowing healthcare workers and other members of the critical workforce who test positive for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated to return to work sooner than previously allowed in order to provide healthcare and other essential services to New Yorkers. This comes following updated guidance from the CDC in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy