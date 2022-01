Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center. Unlike Vegas, what happens in the Sarlacc Pit doesn’t stay in the Sarlacc Pit, and that’s good news for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released episode one of the much anticipated show “The Book of Boba Fett.” If you’re following all things Star Wars, the show is a spin-off of the hugely popular show “The Mandalorian” and stars Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The show is rated TV-14 and episode one is available to stream on Disney+ right now.

