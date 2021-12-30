Germany powering down three nuclear plants in shift to renewables

Germany will be shutting down three of its six remaining nuclear power stations on Friday as it moves away from nuclear power in favor of renewable energy.

The nuclear reactors in the cities of Grohnde, Brokdorf and Gundremmingen will be shut down and disconnected on the evening of Dec. 31. According to S&P Global, the three plants combined had an output of 4.2 gigawatts.

As Reuters reported, Germany's decision to fast-track its transition away from nuclear power was influenced by the 2011 nuclear meltdown in Fukushima, Japan.

Germany's six nuclear power plants contributed about 12 percent of the country's electricity production, compared to 41 percent coming from renewable energy, 28 percent from coal and 15 percent from gas.

The last three operating nuclear plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim II — are scheduled to be shut down by the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, the German government set ambitious climate goals to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview this week that the government is aiming to increase the number of wind turbines each year by 1,000-1,500.

However, Habeck also predicted that Germany will likely miss its carbon emissions reduction target in 2022.

"Even for 2023 it will be difficult enough. We are starting with a drastic backlog," Habeck said.