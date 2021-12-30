ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Stimulus Checks: Would Social Security Beneficiaries Be Eligible for Another Payment?

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7q7A_0dZPR4SO00

With another round of stimulus checks possibly set for 2022, some wonder if Social Security beneficiaries will be eligible for a new payment.

Let’s get some answers, Outsiders, from this article by The Republic Monitor.

There are some members of the Senior Citizens League who are urging Congress to deliver a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. This one would be for those on Social Security.

In case you did not know, more than 169 million stimulus checks were sent in the third round. Now, a fourth installment is getting a push by advocates for it. Why? Toss in the inflation issues along with Omniron, a new COVID-19 strain, hitting people in the United States.

This new strain is frightening markets and causing a fresh wave of disease.

Group Wants Stimulus Checks In Light Of Growing New COVID-19 Strain

Also, the United States is seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections. Stimulus checks are being asked for as the TSCL pushes Congress. The group wants a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for senior citizens.

TSCL is a nonpartisan advocacy organization. It has started up a campaign hoping to persuade Congress that more money in stimulus checks is needed for seniors on Social Security benefits. TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed this one-time payment in a letter to congressional leaders.

What would this accomplish? It would help seniors cope with expenses from a 2022 cost-of-living increase. It became the biggest in 40 years and pushes seniors into a higher tax group.

Group Leader Says New Payment Might Help People Get ‘Additional Non-Taxable Income’

Delaney says regarding stimulus checks that “we’ve heard from hundreds of them [seniors] who have depleted their retirement resources.”

Delaney adds that for Social Security users, a $1,400 stimulus check “might be a method to earn additional non-taxable income.”

Why is all of this movement taking place?

Well, Outsiders, this is being done in response to the United States economy’s inflation levels.

Prices are hitting new highs throughout America and, for those on a fixed income like Social Security, are facing dramatic losses in buying power.

For instance, did you know that since October 2020, consumers have been paying 6.2 percent higher on average throughout the market, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics?

Get this: Food prices have risen by 5.3 percent, while energy costs have risen by over 30 percent.

OK, so the fact that “COLAs [Cost of Living Adjustments] have lifted Social Security income by 55 percent over the previous 21 years” shows that general expenses have exceeded the rise with the COLA.

This is a major problem for seniors in the United States. Meanwhile, housing and healthcare costs have grown by 118 and 145 percent, respectively.

Comments / 6

Sandra Moulton
3d ago

You need to give us the ones on social security and social security disability credits like the child tax credits we are the one penny pinching from check ✔ to check ✔.

Reply
8
Granny D
1d ago

I got 7 cent on SSI and 22 cents on social security hurray I am in a high tax bracket, you can taxes me I might get more on taxes then I get on these two incomes taxes me please!!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022 Fourth Payment: Online Petition for $2,000 Check Ends Soon

Will there be a fourth round of stimulus checks in 2022? Well, an online petition for $2,000 checks is ending soon. While this aspect of future stimulus payments remains undetermined, some aspects of future payments are determined. It depends on the program. In 2022, the $1,400 child tax credit will no longer be happening. That is ending in 2021. So, those previous monthly payments will not continue in 2022.
EDUCATION
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks: How Americans Could Receive Two February Payments

The Biden administration is reportedly working on plans to send out two stimulus payments in February after the collapse of Biden’s Build Back Better bill. There will be no government stimulus check in January due to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) decision not to support Build Back Better. That means it cannot pass the Senate. One of Manchin’s complaints had been that the White House relied on budget gimmicks to mask the bill’s true cost. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that if the bill’s provisions, like the child tax credit, became permanent, the legislation would add $3 trillion to the national deficit.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Outsiders#The Republic Monitor#United
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Payment Dates Changing?

An average of 65 million Americans per month were expected to receive Social Security benefits in 2021, and those who are continuing or new beneficiaries in 2022 need to know when to expect their payments. Retired or disabled workers and their dependents as well as survivors often rely on Social Security income to pay their bills.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
foodcontessa.com

Extra Stimulus Checks For Americans In February: See If You Qualify

The extended child tax credit advances may be a thing of the past by December 15, 2021. As a result, families in the United States can expect to receive two stimulus payments in February of 2013. The extended child tax credit has been available to eligible families in the United...
U.S. POLITICS
blackchronicle.com

Stimulus Check LIVE Updates: Latest on Fourth Stimulus Check Plans, Tax Refunds and Plus-Up Payments

Although a fourth stimulus check has not yet manifested, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has sparked calls for its initiation in the United States, with many hoping for some financial support via a series of programs. The stimulus checks from the federal government may have been brought to an end, but state governments have introduced a series of incentives for financial support, and our live blog this Christmas Day, December 25, outlines our articles and guides on how to claim it.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Senior Citizens Ask for $1,400 Additional Stimulus Payment Amid Build Back Better Stands Still

As the adverse impact of Covid-19 bites harder, the Senior Citizens League has asked the U.S. Senate to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check. According to a report by Chronicle99, the rampant inflation has led to prices of essential commodities surging. It is hitting the most vulnerable US society, the poor and the seniors, including pensioners who cannot meet their ends with the paltry social security pensions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Larry Lease

Senior Citizens League Calling on Congress to Send a Fourth Stimulus Check

Seniors are fighting to receive a fourth stimulus payment.Unsplash/Blogging Guide. The third round of stimulus checks has arrived and more than 169 million payments have been issued to struggling Americans. However, some groups are fighting for an additional round of payments as inflation continues to put a strain on the country, as well as the impact of a new covid-19 variant, Omicron. Reuters reporting that New York has seen new cases spike 60% this past week.
WSYX ABC6

New stimulus payments arrive next week, some families will get $1,800

WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan authorized a lot of money to be sent to the American people in various ways. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, $1,400 payments were sent directly to most people. The bill also delivered money to people suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19 in other ways. One of the things the bill did was to expand the federal Child Tax Credit and make the first half of that credit payable directly to families.
INCOME TAX
syracuse.com

Social Security payment schedule 2022: When will 5.9% increase start?

A calendar with payment schedule information for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. According to the calendar, beneficiaries with a birth date on the 1st-10th of the month will receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month starting on Jan. 12. People with birthdays on the 11th-20th receive benefits on the third Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 19; birthdays from the 21st to 31st of the month will be paid on the fourth Wednesday starting Jan. 26.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

350K+
Followers
36K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy