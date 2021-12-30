Spencer Dinwiddie enters protocols
Shams Charania: Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Spencer Dinwiddie is OUT in protocols, Bradley Beal and KCP are both available to play.
Beal & KCP both last played Dec. 18 in Utah. – 5:21 PM
Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/1fL7OgbseP – 3:44 PM
With the Spencer Dinwiddie news, the Wizards now have 9 players in health and safety protcols, matching the total of their outbreak last season which caused 6 games to be postponed. This year, they have hardship 10-days to replace them, but just for context. – 3:40 PM
Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:34 PM
The Wizards’ starters tonight in Miami: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:01 PM
Wizards available at Heat
Joel Ayayi
Deni Avdija
Davis Bertans
Spencer Dinwiddie
Daniel Gafford
Jordan Goodwin
Alize Johnson
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Cassius Winston – 6:25 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards outbreak
“I had COVID before, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. I definitely don’t want to have it again. You can’t live life in fear, we got a job to do. When we step on that floor, we’re trying to just win the game. That’s really the only thing.” – 12:19 PM
These 11 players are not listed on Washington’s injury report for tonight:
Joel Ayayi
Deni Avdija
Davis Bertans
Spencer Dinwiddie
Daniel Gafford
Jordan Goodwin
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Cassius Winston
Bradley Beal & Rui Hachimura are questionable. – 10:01 AM
