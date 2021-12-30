ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer Dinwiddie enters protocols

 4 days ago
Shams Charania: Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Spencer Dinwiddie is OUT in protocols, Bradley Beal and KCP are both available to play.

Beal & KCP both last played Dec. 18 in Utah. – 5:21 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/1fL7OgbseP3:44 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

With the Spencer Dinwiddie news, the Wizards now have 9 players in health and safety protcols, matching the total of their outbreak last season which caused 6 games to be postponed. This year, they have hardship 10-days to replace them, but just for context. – 3:40 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:34 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards’ starters tonight in Miami: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:01 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards available at Heat

Joel Ayayi

Deni Avdija

Davis Bertans

Spencer Dinwiddie

Daniel Gafford

Jordan Goodwin

Alize Johnson

Corey Kispert

Kyle Kuzma

Jordan Schakel

Isaiah Todd

Cassius Winston – 6:25 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards outbreak

“I had COVID before, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. I definitely don’t want to have it again. You can’t live life in fear, we got a job to do. When we step on that floor, we’re trying to just win the game. That’s really the only thing.” – 12:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

These 11 players are not listed on Washington’s injury report for tonight:

Joel Ayayi

Deni Avdija

Davis Bertans

Spencer Dinwiddie

Daniel Gafford

Jordan Goodwin

Corey Kispert

Kyle Kuzma

Jordan Schakel

Isaiah Todd

Cassius Winston

Bradley Beal & Rui Hachimura are questionable. – 10:01 AM

Shams Charania: Trail Blazers’ Dennis Smith Jr. and Ben McLemore are exiting protocols to rejoin the team, sources said. Portland reached nine players in health and safety, but is beginning to have players clear. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 30, 2021

Mavs PR: Trey Burke (H&S; protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Luka Dončić (H&S; protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr. (H&S; protocols), Maxi Kleber (H&S; protocols) and Brandon Knight (H&S; protocols) will all miss tomorrow afternoon’s game in Sacramento. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 30, 2021

Mavs PR: Boban Marjanovic (H&S; protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin (H&S; protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S; protocols) will also miss tomorrow afternoon’s game in Sacramento. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 30, 2021

