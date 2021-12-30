Spencer Dinwiddie enters protocols

Shams Charania: Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

Spencer Dinwiddie is OUT in protocols, Bradley Beal and KCP are both available to play.

Beal & KCP both last played Dec. 18 in Utah. – 5:21 PM

Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/1fL7OgbseP – 3:44 PM

With the Spencer Dinwiddie news, the Wizards now have 9 players in health and safety protcols, matching the total of their outbreak last season which caused 6 games to be postponed. This year, they have hardship 10-days to replace them, but just for context. – 3:40 PM

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:34 PM

The Wizards’ starters tonight in Miami: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:01 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie on Wizards outbreak

“I had COVID before, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. I definitely don’t want to have it again. You can’t live life in fear, we got a job to do. When we step on that floor, we’re trying to just win the game. That’s really the only thing.” – 12:19 PM

