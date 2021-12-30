ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BASKETBALL: Ivy League to exhaust “all efforts” to reschedule conference games postponed due to COVID-19, will consider games unable to be rescheduled as “no contests”

By William McCormack
Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ivy League’s conference basketball season starts Sunday, but a national surge in COVID-19 cases might force Ancient Eight teams to make abrupt adjustments on the fly. Positive test results have canceled a number of college basketball contests in recent weeks and threaten to do the same for Ivy League squads...

247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Tribune

UNC women’s basketball games postponed, canceled due to COVID-19

The Northern Colorado women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to compete in the new year. The game scheduled for Saturday against Southern Utah was postponed and Sunday’s game against Northern New Mexico was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Northern Colorado program, according to UNCBears.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd works to fill the role of injured guard Kayla Jones for No. 5 North Carolina State. She did that to perfection against Clemson. Boyd, last year’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, set season highs with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Wolfpack won their 13th straight over […]
CLEMSON, SC
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

