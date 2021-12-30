BASKETBALL: Ivy League to exhaust “all efforts” to reschedule conference games postponed due to COVID-19, will consider games unable to be rescheduled as “no contests”
The Ivy League’s conference basketball season starts Sunday, but a national surge in COVID-19 cases might force Ancient Eight teams to make abrupt adjustments on the fly. Positive test results have canceled a number of college basketball contests in recent weeks and threaten to do the same for Ivy League squads...yaledailynews.com
