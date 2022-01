Governor Phil Murphy announced that a federal COVID-19 testing site will be coming to New Jersey. “With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe. This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic. I thank our federal partners for their continued support and commitment to keeping New Jerseyans healthy.” Governor Murphy said in a statement.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO