The Dallas Business Journal surveyed Architecture firms beginning September 30. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, your company must work with clients to furnish and design the inside of office buildings and have a location within one of the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. Of the 149 firms eligible companies surveyed, 32 responded. The Dallas Business Journal cannot independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed by local gross billings in 2021.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO