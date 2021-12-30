ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Best bets for 76ers-Nets as Kevin Durant makes his return

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYRI6_0dZPQLLH00

The Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in what is expected to be Kevin Durant’s first game since these teams met two weeks ago.

Like several of his teammates, Durant had been placed in COVID-19 protocols. James Harden made his return shortly after and held the fort down quite nicely, averaging 38 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

It’s with that momentum – and the addition of Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge – that Brooklyn enters Thursday’s game. The Nets are favored by 4.5 points on Tipico Sportsbook and they’re a good bet to cover at -120 odds.

When these teams met in October, the Nets beat the Sixers by five. In Durant’s last game, the Nets beat the Sixers by nine and that was without Harden. Not only is Harden back for this matchup, but he’s playing at an MVP-caliber level. He’ll be able to offset whatever extra the Sixers get from Tobias Harris, who had his worst shooting game of the season that night.

There’s also likely to be regression from Seth Curry, who scored 13 points more than his season scoring average. And Durant, who scored 34 that game, will offset what the Sixers get from center Joel Embiid, who had 32. If the game comes down to supporting casts, Brooklyn’s has simply been more dependable – Philly’s bench has been thoroughly outscored through two games.

Look for this game to go over on a total set at 221.5 points, as well. While Brooklyn’s defense adjusts to players working their way back into the lineup, there may be some defensive lapses that allow for more buckets than usual and forces the Nets to respond on the other end. However, there shouldn’t be too much of an adjustment period for a top-10 Nets offense, or a player with the abilities of Durant.

Three of Brooklyn’s last five games have easily topped this number and the two that didn’t were played without either Durant or Harden. Philadelphia’s recent games have not gone as high, but they were mostly against teams just as depleted as Brooklyn had been, only less talented. The first two meetings between these teams hovered around this line, with the first going over at 223 and the second under at 219. I think this game has the potential to go higher than both.

Best bets: Nets -4.5 (-120), Over 221.5 (-115)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nets Notes: Irving, Return, Durant, Claxton, Aldridge

Kyrie Irving is getting closer and closer to making his return to the court. With him only being able to participate in road games, there’s been much talk about how his return can disrupt their continuity. However, coach Steve Nash doesn’t see how his return will have a negative...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Explains Exchange With Kevin Durant After Sixers Defeat Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season on Thursday night. With one final matchup on the road before the end of 2021, the Sixers were doing all they could to end the year on a positive note. Philly knew that Thursday’s...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers Nets#The Los Angeles Lakers#Clippers#Tipico Sportsbook#Sixers#Mvp
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay-Steph scrimmage footage reminds Warriors of what's to come

For eight seasons, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were liquid grace for the Warriors, working flawlessly in concert with one another to create the greatest shooting backcourt of all time. A shooting duo that burned the NBA to ashes en route to five straight NBA Finals berths, and was nearly impossible to extinguish once lit.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr comments on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson reunion in wild Warriors scrimmage

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was happy to have seen Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back on the court once again. Before taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the Warriors held a scrimmage on Friday. It was no ordinary scrimmage as the team’s Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both participated to reunite once again after two and a half years.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy