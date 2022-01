Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs honored the late great John Madden with his pregame cleats before the Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 17 contest. It is clear that Madden left a major impact on anybody that he’s ever been around as many people around the world are honoring him in many different ways. The Bill star decided to put him on his cleats and it is a great gesture considering that Madden was such a big football guy.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO