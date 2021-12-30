ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Co. Health Department Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Infections Over Span Of A Few Days

 3 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pandemic is hitting yet another peak in Allegheny County, public health officials warned on Thursday.

Although the Allegheny County Health Department has switched to a weekly COVID-19 update, it is still following case counts daily for their own records and shared the results of the last three days.

From December 27 to December 30, a total of 4,335 infections were reported.

“From December 27 to 28, infections increased by 654; in the following day, the increase was 1,701, and today, the increase is 1,980,” Dr. Debra Bogen, the Director of the Allegheny County Health Department, said.

People in the tens of thousands are lining up for testing in the county as well.

Local health experts have said those who have the omicron variant show cold and flu symptoms, but there are also a number of people who have the virus who are showing no symptoms at all.

With the recent surge, Bogen is urging residents to take multiple measures, including vaccination and proper masking.

“Wear a properly fitting, quality mask and consider double masking by wearing a surgical mask covered by a cloth mask, two surgical masks, or a KN95 mask. Practice physical distancing. If you are sick, stay home. Get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If you have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID, get tested 5-7 days after that exposure,” Bogen said. “And finally, if you don’t need to be out, stay home.”

