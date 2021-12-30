ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: What to Know About Payment That Covers Funeral Expenses

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iIx0_0dZPQBW100

Since the pandemic hit the United States last year, the government has issued several stimulus checks. First, citizens received the Economic Impact Payments. Those were worth thousands of dollars. Then, parents started receiving advance payments on their annual child tax credit. However, the largest government payment will cover funeral costs. But, few people know about it and fewer have applied.

This stimulus check will cover the funeral costs of someone who died from COVID-19. The pandemic killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. This left their families with a massive funeral bill. At the same time, many of those who passed away were breadwinners. In those cases, the families are left strapped for cash. This government program could be a blessing to those in their time of need and grief. Unfortunately, relatively few families have applied for the reimbursement, according to Value Walk.

FEMA is overseeing the program. However, the funds come from the same stimulus package as the checks that hit mailboxes and bank accounts earlier this year and in 2020. Families who lost a loved one can get up to $9,000 to cover funeral expenses.

Qualifying for the Funeral Stimulus Checks

Unlike other stimulus checks, there is no income requirement for the funeral fund. However, there are some stiff rules regarding who qualifies. First and foremost, the only people who qualify for the funeral funds are American citizens who had a loved one die from COVID-19. Additionally, those who apply have to pay for the funeral first. Then, the government will send money to reimburse them for the costs.

The funeral fund is also worth more than other stimulus checks. Those who buried one family member can apply for up to $9,000. Those who buried multiple family members can apply for up to $35,000. However, the fund will only cover the costs of the funeral up to the cutoff amount. The goal of the program is to make the burden of burying a loved one lighter.

Unfortunately, families who have already received aid to cover funeral costs can see their available amount drop. Things like burial benefits from life insurance will subtract from the funeral stimulus check amount.

Applying for COVID Funeral Funds

Those who meet all of the qualifications above can apply for the funeral stimulus checks. First, they have to call FEMA at 844-684-6333. The phone process only takes about 20 minutes. In the end, FEMA will issue an application number. Then, applicants will have to supply the documents needed to prove their claim online or by faxing or mailing them in. Those documents include all of the receipts that detail funeral costs.

Currently, there is no deadline to apply for the funeral stimulus checks. So far, FEMA has issued the funds to 226,000 people.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Can You Still Claim Payment If You Missed Dec. 31 Deadline?

One of the pandemic’s highlight topics was the government-funded stimulus checks. The payments helped to boost the income of American households throughout the economic losses that resulted from the CVOID-19 pandemic. That said, Outsiders nationally should have received three separate stimulus checks. Now, in 2022, most families and individuals due the prior two payments should have seen those totals in their accounts. However, as for the third stimulus check, many Americans missed the final 2021 payment. With that, they’re left wondering whether they can still claim that sum here in the New Year.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Stimulus Check 2022 Fourth Payment: Is Every State Getting One?

Another stimulus check is arriving to United States citizens in 2022. Here is everything you need to know. A fourth stimulus check is being made available at the beginning of the new year. The $1400 payment is a part of the Biden administration’s new American Rescue Plan, which hopes to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and other economic factors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022 Fourth Payment: Online Petition for $2,000 Check Ends Soon

Will there be a fourth round of stimulus checks in 2022? Well, an online petition for $2,000 checks is ending soon. While this aspect of future stimulus payments remains undetermined, some aspects of future payments are determined. It depends on the program. In 2022, the $1,400 child tax credit will no longer be happening. That is ending in 2021. So, those previous monthly payments will not continue in 2022.
EDUCATION
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Package#Americans#Value Walk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Republic Monitor

Will You Receive Stimulus Check in 2022?

Once again the stimulus check will be available during January, many people will be eligible for this benefit to assist the American people to have better management with their money and lifestyle. The Stimulus Check on 2022. The coronavirus is affecting worldwide and seems likely to bring us all another...
RETAIL
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX
honknews.com

Update on the Stimulus Check: Another Payment Is Possible

A family who has two children can get another stimulus package worth up to $8,000 in the upcoming year, 2022. This stimulus payment comes under the child and dependent tax credit relief package. If the families have kids under the age of 13 and their income is under $125,000 they...
INCOME TAX
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigblueunbiased.com

Five Ways for Americans to Receive Stimulus Payments in 2022

There have been updates about the collection of the seamless payments in the next year which is followed by 2022 year. There have been some discussions about the five ways by which the Americans can collect the payment in the next year. So, according to the report there have been...
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

This Group of Individual Will be Eligible for Stimulus Payments in 2022

As part of the coronavirus alleviation program, A new Set of Individuals will get Stimulus Checks in 2022. The economy continues to try to revive and bring more Americans to a financially stable state as another year of pandemic life draws to a close. No one expects Washington to provide...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

350K+
Followers
36K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy