A man was handcuffed at the scene of a homicide Monday night after community members informed police that he may have been involved in the killing. The “subject of interest” was detained shortly after police were called to the shooting just after 6:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Agnes Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO