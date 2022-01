The ongoing pandemic underscored the bulk of the news for 2021, but other headlines spelled out challenges for Maine businesses too. Here's some of that not-so-good news. With limited ticket sales and changing safety requirements for the pandemic, the Maine State Music Theatre canceled all of its shows this season except for one. The drama company called off productions of "Cinderella," "Alice in Wonderland" and "The Rocky Horror Show" at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO