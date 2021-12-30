ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanna get 2022 started off right? Here are the best New Year’s traditions and superstitions

By Kimberly Wooten
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The New Year is right around the corner, a time we set aside for ushering out the old and bringing in the new.

Throughout history, most cultures have drawn an association between a person’s actions on New Year’s Day and their fate during the year. Here are a few New Year’s superstitions, taboos, folklore and old wife’s tales that many of us can say we’ve followed and tried out.

(AP photo)

Open Your Doors and Windows

In the Philippines, they open doors and windows just before midnight to let out the old year and let in the new.

(AP photo)

Eat King Cake at Midnight

For many, the dense, doughy king cake associated with New Orleans represents the end of the Christmas season. But be on the lookout for a golden coin or a plastic baby. If you find it, your year will be filled with wealth and prosperity, according to legend.

(Getty Images)

Kiss Someone at Midnight

Are you looking for luck in the love department? Well, then grab someone and give them a smooch. According to “ Entertaining from Ancient Rome to the Super Bowl: An Encyclopedia “, the first encounter of the New Year can determine how you will spend the next 365 days.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Eat 12 Grapes at Midnight

While most Americans associate New Year’s Eve with bite-sized snacks and champagne, in Spain, the tradition is to eat 12 grapes at midnight (of course, Cava wine follows). It’s a ritual that dates to the 1880s.

(WNCT photo)

Eat Black Eyed Peas and Collard Greens

If you have ever lived in the South, you know that what you eat on New Year’s Day matters. Many below the Mason-Dixon line believe green foods bring you money while peas reflect prosperity. So, stock your plate with collards and black-eyed peas, as both are thought to send wealth your way.

Sports
