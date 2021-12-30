Forsyth high school band director accused of sexual conduct with a student

Bryant Miles Benson

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a high school band director on charges he exchanged sexually explicit material with a former student.

Bryant Miles Benson is the band director and a coach at Mary Persons High School in Forsyth. According to investigators, he faces felony charges of sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by a person with supervisory authority.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with the Monroe County Board of Education and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and more details are not currently available.

