Historic West End Inn has new owners and a new look

The O'Brien family took over Hamburg's Historic West End Inn a couple years ago. They have been transforming it ever since.

Upstairs there are seven, newly renovated Airbnb rooms. Each room has it's own theme and luxurious decor. Travelers from near and far have booked the rooms since they opened in August.

According to Allie O'Brien Fillippi even the locals have tried out the Airbnb rooms, "We have people who come from the village but say they always wanted to stay at the West End."

Downstairs there's a banquet room and a full bar. The dining room is here with a new menu and the addition of the O'Brien's Smokehouse. Allie is in charge of the smoking. She says "We make snack sticks, beef Jerky, summer sausage and my bacon wrapped peppers are a big seller."

Open Thursday through Sundays, they plan to add more hours next year. You can check out all the details at their website.

O'Brien's West End is at 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075

