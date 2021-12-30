ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Historic West End Inn has new owners and a new look

By Mike Randall
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWaDl_0dZPO7iG00

The O'Brien family took over Hamburg's Historic West End Inn a couple years ago. They have been transforming it ever since.

Upstairs there are seven, newly renovated Airbnb rooms. Each room has it's own theme and luxurious decor. Travelers from near and far have booked the rooms since they opened in August.

According to Allie O'Brien Fillippi even the locals have tried out the Airbnb rooms, "We have people who come from the village but say they always wanted to stay at the West End."

Downstairs there's a banquet room and a full bar. The dining room is here with a new menu and the addition of the O'Brien's Smokehouse. Allie is in charge of the smoking. She says "We make snack sticks, beef Jerky, summer sausage and my bacon wrapped peppers are a big seller."

Open Thursday through Sundays, they plan to add more hours next year. You can check out all the details at their website.

O'Brien's West End is at 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
Hamburg, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Summer Sausage#Jerky
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Jay Dref back home after a tour with Sarah Brightman

Jay Dref, the Buffalo born and classically trained singer just returned from a one-month tour with Sarah Brightman. Jay says it was a call from his agent that informed him that he would be sharing the stage with the iconic singer, adding "She is the worlds best soprano, the queen of classical crossover and the original Christine in the phantom of the opera."
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy