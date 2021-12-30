ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 16,765 new cases, 135 new deaths as of Dec. 30, 2021

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svKeo_0dZPNvHm00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, there were 16,765 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 29, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The statewide cumulative total of confirmed and probable cases has not been updated on the DOH website since the last daily report from Dec. 29, when it stood at 1,993,720.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 17-23 was 15.3%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

There are currently 5,003 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 976 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 135 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,639 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 17-23

County Positivity Rate
Franklin 23.6%
Adams 23.1%
York 22.9%
Lebanon 22.4%
Perry 20.0%
Lancaster 17.9%
Dauphin 17.3%
Cumberland 16.8%
Mifflin 16.2%
Juniata 15.9%
Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 24, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 68.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .  (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 74.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 30.

A total of 16,946,745 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 30.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jan. 2

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, we look back on some of the biggest stories in 2021 and look to what is ahead in 2022. Owens is joined by Andy Mehalshick from our sister station in Wilkes-Barre, Pennslyvania WBRE/WYOU, Angela […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley School District considers changing mask policy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the Midstate’s largest school districts will consider changing its face mask policy at a meeting on Jan. 3. Right now, masks are required at Cumberland Valley School District. Its health and safety plan mandates masks based on the amount of spread in Cumberland County. The school board will consider […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022. Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Whtm#Doh#Adams#Perry#Pennsylvanians
abc27 News

Harrisburg laundromat holds giveaway for the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg laundromat is giving back to the community to start off the new year. Fox’s Wash and Go teamed up with Christian Churches United to hold a giveaway for the homeless. They were able to get necessities like food, personal hygiene products, and clothes. They were also able to do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc27 News

Harrisburg man replaces broken boiler at family’s Shamokin church

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania church received the gift of heat this year after its boiler gave out. A Harrisburg man whose family attended the church restored the heat using his skills and connections as an HVAC specialist. Twenty-five years ago, five Catholic churches merged into the renamed Mother Cabrini Church. It became […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27 News

Pandemic-era Midstate students are fighting more than before, schools say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students are fighting and exhibiting other “disruptive behavior” more than was the case before the COVID-19 pandemic, Midstate school leaders told abc27 News, corroborating a national trend first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Among districts whose leaders responded to inquiries, the trend was as true in rural, suburban, and […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Polar Bear Plunge held for Lebanon Valley organization

GRANTVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — The Polar Bear Plunge was held at the Lake of the Wind in the Willows of Grantville, Dauphin County on Jan 1. This fundraiser benefited the Developmental and Disability Services of Lebanon Valley. “It is such a need in our community. There are so many people with disabilities. If not for […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy