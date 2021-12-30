ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Pentagon refines DC National Guard approval authority after Capitol riot

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Thursday said the defense secretary would be the individual solely responsible for approving requests that would involve District of Columbia National Guard troops in civilian law enforcement activities.

The move came as a result of a months-long Pentagon review of how the military generally handles requests for the National Guard within Washington, D.C.

The district's National Guard is the only one in the country that reports to the president, with the authority previously delegated to the Army secretary by the defense secretary.

The review came after questions were raised about whether the National Guard was deployed quickly enough to try and help stop the Jan. 6 mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol building.

"The Secretary of Defense is now the single approval authority for all requests that would involve District of Columbia National Guard personnel participating directly in civilian law enforcement activities or that require the deployment of DCNG (D.C. National Guard) personnel within 48 hours after receipt of the request," a Pentagon statement said.

The Pentagon said it also has created a unit within the building to act as a single point for such requests.

William Walker, then the District of Columbia’s National Guard commander, told senators during a hearing in March that Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up police under attack by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Four people died in the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress.

Hundreds of police were injured during the hours-long onslaught and four officers who guarded the Capitol subsequently took their own lives.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 51

Richarf Mcnutt
3d ago

lmfao the national guard was never put on standby. they made 10 calls and got turned down everytime.

Reply(1)
15
Joplin Scott
3d ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply(3)
8
ReelPatriot
2d ago

Pelosi was in charge of calling the national guard on January 6th.. she had requests after being told there could be risk of violence .. She refused …Why are they not investigating her and her phone calls and e mails ..And what about the FBI part in all of it ..Ask Ray Epps

Reply(3)
4
