Phase II Brick Sales for the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park have been moving steady but will end immediately after the Holidays. This will allow these bricks to be ready for install in the spring of 2022. Be a part of the Living Time Capsule and make sure you and your families legacy has a permanent mark on Franklin. If you would like to purchase a brick please pick up a form at the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park Deadline to purchase bricks for Phase II is immediately after New Year's.

