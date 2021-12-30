Flight cancellations, traffic on I-15 ahead of New Year's

For the seventh day in a row, flight cancellations across the country are complicating people's travel plans ahead of New Year's, with almost 60 canceled flights reported at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 16-mile backup on Interstate 15 was slowing down traffic toward California from the Las Vegas area on Thursday.

The travel outlook was better on Friday morning, with upwards of 20 flights out of Harry Reid International canceled as of 8:25 a.m., and significantly less traffic on I-15 headed into and out of the Las Vegas valley.

Air travel issues are ongoing with major airlines nationwide and began after the Christmas holiday. Several airlines have said staff shortages caused by COVID-19 infections have led to flights being canceled.

Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant tells 13 Action News that staff shortages are one reason that it is experiencing an "unusual amount of cancellations this week," along with severe weather in some places.

"The ongoing impact of these factors is not something we can predict, but we do anticipate additional delays and cancelations this week, unfortunately," an Allegiant representative said.

"When an unanticipated disruption to travel occurs, customer care notifies the affected passengers directly and relays options to be re-accommodated to another Allegiant flight, receive a refund, credit or other compensation."

