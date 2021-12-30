East End Tidbits

November Observances This Week: November 29 is Cyber Monday; December 1 is Rosa Parks Day; December 2 is Special Education Day; December 3 is National Roof Over Your Head Day.

Online Festivities: Saturday, November 27 @ 12:01 a.m. – Monday, November 29 @ 11:59 p.m. Handmade Arcade Virtual Holiday Market. Don’t miss the ultimate online holiday shopping experience for all things handmade. Discover one-of-a-kind products from over 200 talented makers, artists, and craftspeople from the comfort of your home! Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift or just looking to be inspired, our talented maker community will surprise and delight with eclectic artwork, trendsetting home decor, Indulgent soaps and candles, and hand-forged knives and jewelry you won’t find at the big box store. Products include accessories, artwork, bath and body products, clothing, children’s products, house wares, and home decor, paper goods, gift items, pet products, greeting cards, toys, ceramics, metalwork, glassware, and more.

Noteworthy News: ° Friday, December 3 @ 7:30 p.m. the Carnegie Hall will be hosting an event with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and you can get tickets at carnegiehallwv.secure.force.com/ticket please come join us for an evening of holiday music and fellowship as the WVSO celebrates the Sounds of the Season! Friday, December 3 @ 5:45 p.m. the Salt Cave and Spa will be hosting an event “Salt & Sound with Metta Vibrations”. Join us on December 3rd for Salt and Sound! Session begins at 5:45 with Metta Vibrations. Limited seating available, call to reserve your seat at 304-536-2222! $35 per person. ° The American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte will be holding an event, Winter Wonderland Crafter and Vendor Show scheduled for Friday Dec 3rd from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec.4th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ° The Lewisburg Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. on Lee Street. If you have questions, please call 304-645-3776 ext. 114. Pre-registration is appreciated but not necessary to participate. ° Caldwell Pentecostal Holiness Church is having a live nativity on December 11@t 6 p.m. at “the old church lot in Caldwell off Rt. 60 on the Camp Ann Bailey Road.” Live singing by the church choir, hot chocolate and cookies served at the church afterwards. ° After a successful first rehearsal, “The 2021 Community Christmas Cantata Singers” report there are still spots available for vocalists desiring to share in song, the celebration of Jesus’ birth! Practices are being held each Sunday evening at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Fairlea until the dates of the cantata performances (Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. in the Chapel of The Greenbrier and December 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist (Fairlea). As in the past, the cantata is under the direction of Jeff Bryant and will feature a live orchestra accompanying the choir. To receive more information on this year’s cantata or a full list of safety protocol measures to be followed, please email FBC’s church office at fbcsharp@gmail.com or call 304-645-3533.

Birthday Shout-outs: November 27 – Nikki Dotson; November 28 – Pam Rodgers; November 29 – Will Alder; December 1 – Suzanne Beard and Kathy Dolan McMillion. If you see these birthday busters out and about, be sure to give them a birthday shout out. So, I would like to wish a happy birthday to all of my friends on the Eastern End.

