Pocahontas County Courthouse News

Deaths:

Nancy Lee Carr;

Betty Jean Doss;

Madeline G. Galford;

Theodore O’Curran Galford;

Anna Lee Hannah;

George Gary Hissom;

Nicola Annmarie Reid;

Eugene William Wilford;

Bernard Kyle Carpenter;

Caroline Matilita Irvine.

Land Transfers:

Meleah Bagoly and Justyn E. Brading to Lynette Doolittle, Tract 1: 0.8 acres, Deer Creek, Tract 2: 0.2 acres, Deer Creek, Green Bank District;

Linda Wilfong Sharp to Gary M. Sharp and Carmen R. Sharp and Linda Wilfong Sharp Life Estate, 0.51 acres, Bucks Run, Edray District;

Linda Sue Sharp to Gary M. Sharp and Carmen R. Sharp, 0.55 acres, Bucks Run, Edray District;

Rocky Swies and Torre Arelis De La to Jean Baptiste V. Okey and Callie M. Okey, Unit no. 23, camp 4 condominium, Edray District;

Richard Bruce Ferguson and Pamela Jane Ferguson to Berny’s Family Revocable Trust, Dancing Star, 3.11 acres, Erehwon Subdivision, Edray District;

James W. Boswell Executor under Last Will & Testament of Louise E. Boswell to Bruce W. Boswell and Abshire Kara Boswell, 4 acres, Deer Creek, Green Bank District;

Byron C. Freeland and Kathryn A. Freeland to Patch of Heaven Properties LLC., Unit no. 320, Highland House Condominium, Edray District;

John E. Feaster III and Lisa D. Feaster to David W. Leckie, Lot 7 or 1.093 acres, Riverview Estates, Edray District;

Margaret J. Brown and John W. Mangham to 72161 Formosa LLC., Unit no. 414, Highland House Condominium, Edray District;

Richard Young White and Diane Stox White to Michael R. Spence, Unit no. 105, Highland House Condominium, Edray District;

Christine G. Lamps to Patch of Heaven Properties LLC., Unit no. 214, Soaring Eagle Lodge, Edray District;

Kathy Branch Fabrizio to Matthew R. Foster and Susan K. Foster, 3.84 acres, Slatyfork Village Inc., Hawthorne Ridge section, Tract 14, Edray District;

David F. Merriwether to THA Properties Inc., Unit no. 120, Alleghany Springs Condominium, Edray District;

Connie S. Ober and Princa E. Cox Attorney in Fact to Joseph P. Clendenen and Mary K. Clendenen and Thomas L. Puffenbarger, Lot 17, Smith Addition, Town of Marlinton, Marlinton District;

Isaac Galford to Melissa Galford and Carl Kimbrew, Lots 1 & 2, Block 24, Town of Marlinton, Marlinton District;

Robert P. Scholl Jr. and Sonja M. Scholl to Jeffrey Aaron Ammons and Bonnie Kate Ammons, Unit no. 9, Building J, Shamrock Condominium, Edray District;

John J. Totten and Kimberly J. Totten to Bruce Vanmeter Jr. and Virginia Vanmeter, Parcel I: 1.92 acres, Dreenen Ridge, Parcel II: 2.28 acres, Dreenan Ridge, Parcel III: 3.68 acres, less outconveyance, Dreenen Ridge, Edray District;

Evelyn K. Brown and Thomas H. Brown to Tammy S. Rider, Lot A or 17.48 acres, Droop Mountain, Little Levels District;

Frank A. Scattaregia to Edward Patrick Smith, Unit no. 1806-08, Lodge at Silver Creek, Green Bank District;

Snowshoe Condominium LLC. to James R. Burr, Unit 263 Snowshoe Mountain Lodge Condominiums, Edray District;

Terry A. Henry and Louise E. Henry to James D. Holt and Joanne M. Holt, Unit 305 A Snowcrest Condominium, Edray District;

Nicholas J. Barth and Thomas K. Barth to John S. Taylor and Pamela R. Taylor, Corrective deed unit 5206-08 Lodge at Silver Creek, Green Bank District;

Garrett Wallace and Eleanor H. Wallace to Richard K. Cole and Mary Jane Cole, Unit no. 203, building A, Leatherbark Condominium, Edray District.

