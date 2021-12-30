Carnegie Hall Calendar Of Events

2021 FALL CLASSES & WORKSHOPS: Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting on September 18 and continuing through December. Classes and workshops still available include Clay For Kids and Clay For Youth. Carnegie also offers classes for homeschooled students. To register or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26: Carnegie Hall will be CLOSED for Thanksgiving and will reopen Monday, November 29 at 9 a.m. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3: WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA– Mainstage Performance on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. Join us for an evening with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra as it celebrates the holidays. WVSO is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical, pop, and chamber-music concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Tickets start at $37. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

ROTATING GALLERIES:

OLD STONE ROOM GALLERY – Reflection In A Pool – Photography by Jesse Thornton. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through December 30, 2021.

MUSEUM GALLERY – Lynn Davis Art Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through December 30, 2021.

BOARD ROOM GALLERY – Connie Manchester Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Showing until further notice.

LOBBY GALLERY – Jorn Mork Art Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through December 30, 2021.

PERMANENT EXHIBIT:

ARTS FROM THE ASHES: THE HISTORY OF CARNEGIE HALL – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

The post Carnegie Hall Calendar Of Events appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .