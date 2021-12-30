ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Greenbrier County Courthouse News

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

Marriages

Jeremiah Jason Alderman and Kayla Nicole McMillion;

Michael Everette Crews and Dana Leora Nash;

Jesse James Copen and Emily Kristine Eltzroth;

James A. Miller and Rosemary Walter;

Joshua Marcellus Carter and Pauline Rachel Garcia-Lopez.

Fiduciaries

Shevella A. Peyton, Administrator of the Hansford George Copen estate;

John H. Dodd Jr., Executor of the Michael John Dodd estate;

Marion M. Gordon, Executor of the Neva Josephine Gordon estate;

Thomas F. Rothwell, Co-Administrator of the Ellen Burwell Rothwell estate;

Curtis E. Reed, Executor of the Myrtle Bell Reed estate;

Michael Ray Whited, Co-Executor of the Rebecca Bowling Whited estate;

Land Transfers

John D. Labelle and Penni Labelle to Richard H. Puckett and Mary L. Puckett, Lot 120 – The Ridges – Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District, Map 26, Parcel 129;

City of Lewisburg to Edward N. Gibson and Barbara J. Gibson, 0.220 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 27, Parcel 25.1;

Phyllis A. Miller to Ronald F. Miller and Cynthia L. Miller, Tract 3 – 0.732 acres, Frankford District, Map 10R, Parcel 1;

William M. Ayers to Christianna Maria Boothe, Lots 28 – 32 & P/O Lot 33, Ronceverte District, Map 4, Parcel 16;

Carlos Lazo to Michaela E. Lazo, 4.59 acres more or less, Blue Sulphur District, Map 14, Parcel 43;

William R. Stroud to Donna > Daniels and Ashley E. Rudd to Jason M. Rudd and Ashley E. Rudd, 2 Tracts, Meadow Bluff District, Map 060L, Parcel 0011;

Greenbrier Valley Historical Society Inc. Erroneously Greenbrier County Historical Society Inc. to Greenbrier Valley Restoration Project Inc., 3,034 square feet more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 20, Parcel 108;

Linda A. Whitlow to Linda A. Whitlow, four properties, Meadow Bluff District, Map 47C, Parcel 65, 67, Map 47G, Parcel 7.1;

Linda A. Whitlow to Michael Boccio, Meadow Bluff District, Map 47C, Parcel 65, 67, Map 47G, Parcel 7.1;

Charles Curtis McKinney Family Partnership to Charles C. McKinney Minerals, LLC., Anthony Creek District, Falling Spring District, White Sulphur District.

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

