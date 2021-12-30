Updates From Penny Pitch

Penny Pitch, a local non-profit organization, started around this time of year in 1967 by four Greenbrier Jaycees: Teddy Morgan, Flem Browning, Wayne Rogers, and Dennis Sanger. Sanger was the editor of The West Virginia Daily News at the time. All four of these men have since passed, but their legacy lives on.

What these men had in mind, and what they accomplished, involved collecting money from the community as a Jaycee project. Jars and cans with labels saying “support Penny Pitch Project”. It would be the pennies that added up to support their project.

The money collected at that time was used to fund a party at the Lewis Theatre for the area’s children. The Jaycees distributed candy and favors at the party. In that regard, Penny Pitch fulfilled its mission in 1967 and 1968. This project worked well for the Jaycees at the time, and they covered the project with monies collected from the community jars at local business.

However, in 1969 they found themselves with more money than they needed to fulfill their party expenses at The Lewis Theatre, and Penny Pitch evolved into its current form. They decided that this money could be used to provide a Christmas for children of families who needed help providing toys and clothing, etc. The original team contacted local ministerial associations to learn of possible families who needed help.

The families were visited and interviewed, as we still do today. This program continued to grow and was taken over by Frank Spicer, a former publisher of the West Virginia Daily News, until his passing in 2005. That’s when I came on board with the program. Penny Pitch is the longest evolving program in this area that I am aware of, and this is the 54th. year for Penny Pitch. We hope we can count on your support to continue Penny Pitch, going forth. We raise a lot of money in a short time. We need your support to reach our goal this year. There is only 22 days to Christmas and we’ve got a long way to go. All of the loyal contributors who fund this program each year, and the volunteers who donate their time, has kept it going all this time. We need your support this year. Children in our area are depending on us to have a toy under the tree and a warm winter coat this year.

Please send your donation to: Penny Pitch, P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, W.V. 24901 or you can drop your donation off at either Lewisburg location of City National Bank.

This week’s donations:

100.00 General Andrew Lewis Chapter DAR

25.00 Clintonville Ruritan Club

100.00 Lewisburg Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #108

150.00 Eakle Chapel United Methodist Church (WSS)

50.00 Sara M Crickenberger

80.00 Jo Weisbrod & Hanno Kirk

16.00 Mardi McMillan

100.00 In honor of our grandchildren, Riley, Julia, Lauren, Sam and Paige. 100.00 Frank & Mary Collins

100.00 Dan & Rebecca Edwards

20.00 In memory of “Henry”

100.00 Jerry & Linda Clemons

100.00 Bonnie Jean Lightner

50.00 In memory of “Snoopy & JD”

400.00 In memory of Dede, Daddy, Uncle George and Sandie.

100.00 In loving memory of our parents: Roy & Patricia Reynolds and Ray and Frances Osborne.

100.00 In loving memory of our son Michael R. Osborne

100.00 Everett & Marsha Rodes

