ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Courthouse Transactions

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

Marriages

Treston L. Treadway and Kelsey Louann Cook.

William Curtis Callison and Crystal Leann Meadows.

Robert J. Eggert and Crystal Yvonne Hodge.

Herb M. Sharp and April D. Fulton.

John D. Fisher and Kaitlyn L. Parsons.

Seth R. Comer and Mckayla L. Smith.

Land Transfers

Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association to Billy Brooks, 0.48 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District, Map 56G/27, Map 56G/28, Parcel 56G/27, Parcel 56G/28;

Bernard Chestnut, Marie Mary Chestnut and Jessica Hall Chestnut to Kyle A. Tasker and Erin L. Tasker, 0.135 acres, Anthony Creek District, Map 10, Parcel 11.1;

James R. Sisler, Daniel G. Sisler and Brenda Sisler to William Griffith and Cecilia Griffith, 40 acres, Meadow Bluff District, Map 74, Parcel 18;

Dwayne C. Napier and Debra K. Napier to Charles R. Baehser and Kelsey Baehser, 5.305 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 25 Parcel 1.6;

Dwayne C. Napier and Debra K. Napier to Monica Mann, 1.256 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 25 Parcel 1.6;

Robert L. Miller to Shawn Bartram and Megan Bartram, Lot 106 Greenbrier Vistas, White Sulphur District, Map 30, Parcel 92;

Justin McCormick and Stacey McCormick to Justin McCormick and Stacey McCormick, 2 properties, Blue Sulphur District, Map 40, Parcel 24, Parcel 25;

Stephen B. Lane and Ginger K. Lane Waiver of Right of Refusal to Janet T. Coyle Revocable Living Trust, 0.93 acres more or less, White Sulphur District, Map 22N, Parcel 5;

Craic Builders Inc. to Verl O. Purdy, Lot/Unit 128, The Ridges on Greenbrier, White Sul[phur District, Map 22, Parcel 144;

Robert H. Morrison and Linda S. Morrison to Robert D. Thomason and Suzanne M. Thomason, 1.00 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District, Map 62, Parcel 001000070;

Devin A. Gonzalez to Heather G. Heaster, 0.284 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 20, Parcel 154;

City National Bank of West Virginia to Tennessee Griffith Community Property Trust, Lot 22, Ridges Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District, Map 26, Parcel 32;

Steven R. Abbot and Mary P. Abbot to Seam M. Siler and Julie A. Siler, Lot 63, White Sulphur Hill, Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District;

Barry L. Bruce and Jane L. Bruce to Vickie Dunn-Marshall, 2 tracts, 0.757 acres more or less, 2.0 acres more or less, Frankford District, Map 15, Parcel 00300001;

Greenbrier Technical Services, Inc. to David A. Williams and Saiyon Williams, 2.56 acres, 0.36 acres, Irish Corner District, Map 10J, Parcel 29;

Gerald J. McDermed et al to Donnie E. Wheatley et al, 2 parcels, Blue Sulphur District, Map 15, Parcel 67, Parcel 68;

Dorothy McPeak to Mark S. Gedden, P/O lot 10 and A/O lot 11, Graham, Lewisburg District, Map 24, Parcel 238;

Paul A. Ellis to Leroy Brown, Jr., Property No. 1 Little Creek, Anthony Creek District, Map 33, Parcel 3;

The post Courthouse Transactions appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Power Comes Back On Slowly in Parts of Placer County Impacting Seniors

COLFAX (CBS13) — “They have a warming center, but I’m disabled and can’t get there,” said Diane Swendner. After nearly five days without power, Swendner decided to stick it out. “The power came on last night for just a little while and then went right back off,” she said. So she hunkered down again. “In bed [is] the only warm place with lots of warm covers and my blanket from Minnesota that’s from a wool mill,” she said. She couldn’t get to her car to charge her phone because it was piled high with snow and her breathing machine wasn’t working. “The fire dept was...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
whmi.com

County Approves Renovations At Historic Courthouse

Renovations to help give the County Elections Division more space at the Historic Courthouse have been approved. Livingston County Facilities Director Chris Folts and County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley recently brought the request to the Board of Commissioners. Due to the relocation of the Register of Deeds, there is workspace at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Howell that is currently not being used. Folts previously told the County’s General Government Committee that in facilities, the worst thing you can have is unoccupied space.
HOWELL, MI
franklinadvocate.com

County OKs cameras for courthouse protection

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors revisited the topic of placing additional security cameras at the entrances of the courthouse at its meeting held Monday, Dec. 20. Sheriff Tom Tindle broached the subject during a previous business session held earlier in the month, informing the panel that the front offices of the courthouse could use an extra layer of security.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
pawneenews.com

Courthouse Report

Real Estate Transfers Documentary Stamp Tax: $2.25 per $1,000. Abbreviations: JT-joint tenancy, TD-trustee’s deed, SD-Sheriff’s deed, DD-Deed of Distribution, PRD-Personal Rep Deed, OVC-Other Valuable Consideration. PQC-Steve L. Slater to Janice L. Hahn, tract of W1/2SW1/4 of 33-1-9 pursuant to the decree of dissolution of marriage. Survivorship WD-Jakie Burkholder and Lena Burkholdertract in NW1…
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Club#Crystal Leann Meadows#Crystal Yvonne Hodge#Fannie Mae#Parcel 92#Parcel 24#Craic Builders Inc#White Sul
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Real estate transactions

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in the Hancock County Recorder’s Office:. Lennar Homes of Indiana to William and Danessa Castrodale, 2419 S. Stonehill Way, New Palestine, $415,775. Patrick and Dianne Johnson to Nicholas Hurd, 358 Bear Story Blvd., Greenfield, $220,000. Carolyn Keystone Jenkins Trust to Ashley...
GREENFIELD, IN
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy