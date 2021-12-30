Courthouse Transactions

Marriages

Treston L. Treadway and Kelsey Louann Cook.

William Curtis Callison and Crystal Leann Meadows.

Robert J. Eggert and Crystal Yvonne Hodge.

Herb M. Sharp and April D. Fulton.

John D. Fisher and Kaitlyn L. Parsons.

Seth R. Comer and Mckayla L. Smith.

Land Transfers

Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association to Billy Brooks, 0.48 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District, Map 56G/27, Map 56G/28, Parcel 56G/27, Parcel 56G/28;

Bernard Chestnut, Marie Mary Chestnut and Jessica Hall Chestnut to Kyle A. Tasker and Erin L. Tasker, 0.135 acres, Anthony Creek District, Map 10, Parcel 11.1;

James R. Sisler, Daniel G. Sisler and Brenda Sisler to William Griffith and Cecilia Griffith, 40 acres, Meadow Bluff District, Map 74, Parcel 18;

Dwayne C. Napier and Debra K. Napier to Charles R. Baehser and Kelsey Baehser, 5.305 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 25 Parcel 1.6;

Dwayne C. Napier and Debra K. Napier to Monica Mann, 1.256 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 25 Parcel 1.6;

Robert L. Miller to Shawn Bartram and Megan Bartram, Lot 106 Greenbrier Vistas, White Sulphur District, Map 30, Parcel 92;

Justin McCormick and Stacey McCormick to Justin McCormick and Stacey McCormick, 2 properties, Blue Sulphur District, Map 40, Parcel 24, Parcel 25;

Stephen B. Lane and Ginger K. Lane Waiver of Right of Refusal to Janet T. Coyle Revocable Living Trust, 0.93 acres more or less, White Sulphur District, Map 22N, Parcel 5;

Craic Builders Inc. to Verl O. Purdy, Lot/Unit 128, The Ridges on Greenbrier, White Sul[phur District, Map 22, Parcel 144;

Robert H. Morrison and Linda S. Morrison to Robert D. Thomason and Suzanne M. Thomason, 1.00 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District, Map 62, Parcel 001000070;

Devin A. Gonzalez to Heather G. Heaster, 0.284 acres more or less, Lewisburg District, Map 20, Parcel 154;

City National Bank of West Virginia to Tennessee Griffith Community Property Trust, Lot 22, Ridges Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District, Map 26, Parcel 32;

Steven R. Abbot and Mary P. Abbot to Seam M. Siler and Julie A. Siler, Lot 63, White Sulphur Hill, Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District;

Barry L. Bruce and Jane L. Bruce to Vickie Dunn-Marshall, 2 tracts, 0.757 acres more or less, 2.0 acres more or less, Frankford District, Map 15, Parcel 00300001;

Greenbrier Technical Services, Inc. to David A. Williams and Saiyon Williams, 2.56 acres, 0.36 acres, Irish Corner District, Map 10J, Parcel 29;

Gerald J. McDermed et al to Donnie E. Wheatley et al, 2 parcels, Blue Sulphur District, Map 15, Parcel 67, Parcel 68;

Dorothy McPeak to Mark S. Gedden, P/O lot 10 and A/O lot 11, Graham, Lewisburg District, Map 24, Parcel 238;

Paul A. Ellis to Leroy Brown, Jr., Property No. 1 Little Creek, Anthony Creek District, Map 33, Parcel 3;

