Prosecutor’s Office to Hold Town Hall Meeting in the New Year

TOWN OF GILMAN, WI – On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the Town of Gilman held its regular monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. It was noted at the beginning that the agenda published in the paper and the one posted had two additions. The first order of business was to officially amend the agenda to include two additional items. Roll call was taken with all board members present, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, minutes from the 10/21/21 special meeting to issue a provisional liquor license, regular board meeting on 11/10/21, and budget hearing on 11/23/21 were approved with one minor adjustment to an amount, and a spelling error corrected.

GILMAN, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO