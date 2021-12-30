West End Tidbits

November Observances This Week: November 29 is Cyber Monday; December 1 is Rosa Parks Day; December 2 is Special Education Day; December 3 is National Roof Over Your Head Day.

Online Festivities: Saturday, November 27 @ 12:01 a.m. – Monday, November 29 @ 11:59 p.m. Handmade Arcade Virtual Holiday Market. Don’t miss the ultimate online holiday shopping experience for all things handmade. Discover one-of-a-kind products from over 200 talented makers, artists, and craftspeople from the comfort of your home! Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift or just looking to be inspired, our talented maker community will surprise and delight with eclectic artwork, trendsetting home decor, Indulgent soaps and candles, and hand-forged knives and jewelry you won’t find at the big box store. Products include accessories, artwork, bath and body products, clothing, children’s products, house wares, and home decor, paper goods, gift items, pet products, greeting cards, toys, ceramics, metalwork, glassware, and more.

Noteworthy News: ° Friday, December 3 @ 7:30 p.m. the Carnegie Hall will be hosting an event with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and you can get tickets at carnegiehallwv.secure.force.com/ticket please come join us for an evening of holiday music and fellowship as the WVSO celebrates the Sounds of the Season! Friday, December 3 @ 5:45 p.m. the Salt Cave and Spa will be hosting an event “Salt & Sound with Metta Vibrations”. Join us on December 3rd for Salt and Sound! Session begins at 5:45 with Metta Vibrations. Limited seating available, call to reserve your seat at 304-536-2222! $35 per person.

Birthday Shout-outs: November 27 – Bill Zopp; November 28 – Rusty Andrews, Patty Hankins and Rhonda Walker-Berry; November 30 – Jeff Estep, Kayla Martin and Brandie Stover Christy; December 1 – Taylor Walker and Jennifer Windon Sims; December 2 – Pam Diehl; and December 3 – Kevin Knapp. If you see these birthday busters out and about, be sure to give them a birthday shout out. So, I would like to wish a happy birthday to all of my friends on the Western End.

The post West End Tidbits appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .