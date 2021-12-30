ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Convictions

By Scot Refsland
 3 days ago

Greenbrier County Magistrates recorded the following convictions in the Magistrate County Clerk’s office provided to this newspaper for publication.

The court costs are not included. Greenbrier County Magistrates are Kimberly Johnson and Tim Stover.

The sentences and convictions here are subject to appeal and possible reversal.

Roger Drennen, Wardensville, WV, no seat belt – failure to wear seat belt while operating a commercial vehicle, fine $25; Freddie V. Stevens, White Sulphur Springs, WV, no seat belt – failure to wear seat belt while operating a commercial vehicle, fine $25; Misti Garland, Wooster, OH, no-contest plea, possession of a controlled substance, fine $100; George Ervin Van Meter Jr., Rainelle, WV, no-contest plea, possession of a controlled substance, fine $20, driving while suspended, fine $100, no insurance, fine $200, improper registration, fine $20; Julian Wyatt Burns, White Sulphur Springs, WV, no-contest, expired registration, fine $25, expired motor vehicle insurance, fine $10; Jerry Radcliff, Richwood, WV, no-contest plea, no motor carrier decal, fine $150; Taylor Lowe, Alderson, WV, no-contest plea, possession of a controlled substance, fine $100; Emily Ross, Charleston, WV, speeding, fine $5; Steve Fields, Crawley, WV, no seat belt, fine $25.

